New York rapper Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X have social media’s full attention. The hip-hop pair have sparked a back and forth conversation following his revelation about being one of her biggest supporters.

Nicki x Nas

On Wednesday, Minaj responded to X after he came clean about being a longtime Barbie. She also applauded Lil Nas for opening up about his sexuality.

“It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. 🎀 Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

High-Key Details

X openly apologized to Nicki for not coming clean about his support of the Barbie queen. He also said fear of not getting support as a gay musician forced him to keep quiet.

“the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter

was never anything personal https://t.co/nHkClfjdDm — nope (@LilNasX) June 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

On Wednesday, Minaj went to Instagram with some jaw-dropping pics. One shot featured her showing off a massive chest and asking a bra question.

“Oh hey 👋🏽 if u wear a triple D cup/double E cup or bigger, what bra is actually comfortable on u? Asking for a friend. 🌈🦄🎀😜” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Tuesday, Onika hit up her social media pages to drop some major unreleased bars. Nicki admitted there are multiple alternate versions of her and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” smash and shared one of her new verses.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄 https://t.co/HxYW1DDuga — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 16, 2020 Nicki Minaj reveals the Trollz alternate version