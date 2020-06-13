Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is out here doing greatest of all time things. The hip-hop superstar has announced an insane history-making feat from her and Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s new “Trollz’ music video premiere.

Nicki x History

Onika went to her social media pages to break the huge news. Nicki revealed the must-watch clip – which is currently only available on YouTube – has landed nearly 50 million views in less than 24 hours.

“Thank you for watching y’all 🙏 #TrollzVideo just broke the record for most views ever in 24 hours for a hip hop video. 🌈♥️🎀🎈🎉🥰 46 million & counting 😘” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

High-Key Details

On Friday, the self-proclaimed King of New York went to his social media pages to roast his rap rivals. Tek bragged about breaking the Internet – twice – while on house arrest and with Nicki’s help.

“IM DOING MORE THEN YALL RAPPERS ON HOUSE ARREST ‼️ IM ON F*CKING HOUSE ARREST FOR CHRIST SAKE ‼️🤣🤣🤣 I BROKE THE INTERNET TWICE ON HOUSE ARREST ‼️‼️‼️YALL COULD GO OUTSIDE AND CANT DO THESE NUMBERS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 NOW I KNOW WHY YA MADDDDDDDDDD GO STREAM TROLLZ ON ALL PLATFORMS 🦄🦄🦄🌈🌈🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ine also updated fans on how many streams “Trollz” has received since dropping. In nearly 24 hours the jaw-dropping video has nearly 50 million YouTube views.

“@nickiminaj DIDNT THEY CANCEL US ⁉️⁉️IT HASNT EVEN BEEN 24 HOURS YET 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Friday, Chicago rapper King Von went to his Twitter page to diss Nicki. He specifically referenced Minaj’s decision to work with Tekashi following his publicized past cooperation with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case.

“Damn and I use to love Nicki Minaj 💔… I kno so many mfs that a do anything to make it. Go against every moral break everycode. Trade on every friend jus for a taste of the fast life. Desperate easily moved a** people. Den get the sh*T and it don’t even be worth all the lost and pain a mf went threw.U chasing dat sh*t” -King Von’s Twitter

Chicago's King Von isn't rocking with the new #Trollz collabo from @6ix9ine @NICKIMINAJ #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/TlX94627bl — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 12, 2020 King Von passed a diss at Nicki Minaj over working with 6ix9ine