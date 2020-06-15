New York rapper Nicki Minaj really, really, really wants the Barbz to know her bars. The hip-hop star went online this week to plug her and Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” lyric video.

Nicki x Lyrics

On Monday, Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote the new video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.

High-Key Details

According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke 6ix9ine’s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.

“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter

.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA". — chart data (@chartdata) June 13, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Instead of staying mum, 6ix9ine has embraced his own success. He also referenced having a massive comeback after spending nearly two years behind bars and getting out early for working with the feds.

“In 2017 they said he has 6 months .. here we are 3 years later AND after snitchin ………………….” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Before You Go

In addition to winning on YouTube, the new “Trollz” smash has also performed extremely well on other streaming sites. The record’s presence has impacted both Spotify and Apple’s iTunes.

Two versions of @6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's "TROLLZ" are now charting in the top 5 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) June 14, 2020