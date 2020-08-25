New York rapper Nicki Minaj is staying busy these days. The hip-hop star and rap crooner Ty Dolla $ign have a new collaboration on deck called “Expensive” and slated to arrive in 72 hours.

Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign’s Expensive Single

On Tuesday, $ign went to his social media pages to break the big news. Ty revealed their new record would come in time for everyone’s weekend goals.

“EXPENSIVE @NICKIMINAJ drops Friday!” -Ty Dolla $ign’s Twitter

EXPENSIVE @NICKIMINAJ drops Friday!



Pre-Save: https://t.co/TiBS2WML24 pic.twitter.com/q24fDlwfcQ — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) August 25, 2020 Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Expensive’ single is coming.

Over the past few weeks, Nicki has kept busy putting out ample music. She’s collaborated with everyone from A$AP Ferg and Tekashi 6ix9ine to Doja Cat.

In late July 2020, New York rapper 50 Cent shared footage from Nicki’s Instagram Story showing off a massive summer stash he sent her way. Fif also used the social media post to salute the fellow Queens native on preparing for motherhood.

“Thanks for the love @nickiminaj and congratulations on the little one. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Thanks for the love @NICKIMINAJ and congratulations on the little one. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/mPtG2a5Fhi — 50cent (@50cent) July 28, 2020 50 Cent spoils Nicki Minaj with a major summer stash of goodies.

Days prior, New York rap veteran Foxy Brown went on Instagram with a message for Nicki. She celebrated their common Trinidadian heritage and let it be known how proud she is of her preparing to become a mother.

“@nickiminaj

True we go at it like real sisters!

But still ride hard AF tho,

that TRINI BLOOD built different!🔥

Swear, I damn near shed a tear for this!💧

WATCH GOD🙏🏾

FINALLY GOT YOUR GREATEST HIT!🔥

Tell the King thx for lovin’ my btch🦾

Baby C got a NEW Baby Cuzzo

f*cking proud of you Nic!💛”