Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To Her First Child

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is a proud mama. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly given birth to her first child months after teasing her baby bump.

Nicki Minaj’s Proud Mama Status

According to reports, Onika is now on her mommy duties. While details are scarce, the birth went down mid-week in California.

Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The singer and husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, the source adds. Minaj, 37, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in July, alongside a set of glam snapshots featuring the singer baring her baby bump. In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow. (PEOPLE)

50 Cent Shows Nicki Minaj Love

In July 2020, New York rapper 50 Cent shared footage from Nicki’s Instagram Story showing off a massive summer stash he sent her way. Fif also used the social media post to salute the fellow Queens native on preparing for motherhood.

“Thanks for the love @nickiminaj and congratulations on the little one. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Thanks for the love @NICKIMINAJ and congratulations on the little one. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/mPtG2a5Fhi July 28, 2020 50 Cent spoils Nicki Minaj with a major summer stash of goodies.

Foxy Brown Hits Up Minaj

Recently, New York rap veteran Foxy Brown went on Instagram with a message for Nicki. She celebrated their common Trinidadian heritage and let it be known how proud she is of her preparing to become a mother.

“@nickiminaj

True we go at it like real sisters!

But still ride hard AF tho,

that TRINI BLOOD built different!🔥

Swear, I damn near shed a tear for this!💧

WATCH GOD🙏🏾

FINALLY GOT YOUR GREATEST HIT!🔥

Tell the King thx for lovin’ my btch🦾

Baby C got a NEW Baby Cuzzo

f*cking proud of you Nic!💛”

Ahhh – that's that REAL love!!! #FoxyBrown sends love to @NICKIMINAJ after pregnancy announcement! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/2RDezrDjE9 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) July 22, 2020 Foxy Brown celebrates Nicki Minaj preparing to welcome new life into the world.

The Announcement

In mid-July 2020, Minaj shocked the entire Internet with a grip of baby bump reveal pics. The shots featured her in photo shoot mode finally confirming pregnancy hype.

“And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram