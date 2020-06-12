New York rapper Nicki Minaj is going to have to deal with some big mad and big sad Usher fans today. The hip-hop star has sparked social media’s full attention after appearing to diss the R&B veteran on her new “Trollz” single.
Nicki x Usher
On the new must-hear record, Nicki makes a direct reference to the crooner. Specifically, she uses lines connected to past rumors about him having an STD.
“They get nervous when it’s Nicki on the roster (Rrr)/Somebody usher this n*gga into a clinic/My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b*tches gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them wan’ mimic/Talkin’ ’bout snitches when it’s snitches in your camp” -Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Verse
High-Key Details
Lyrics-decoding site Genius made the direct connection between Nicki’s lines and Usher. There’s speculation the unexpected feud stems from Usher appearing to side with Minaj’s longtime foe Lil’ Kim.
Playing-on with the word “usher,” Nicki subtlely disses the R&B singer Usher—stemming from when Usher was on an Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz, stating “Nicki is a product of Lil’ Kim.” The long-lasting fued between Lil’ Kim and Nicki dates back early to 2007, due to Nicki allegedly copying Lil’ Kim’s album covers. As “clinic” ties into the next line for a play-on words, Nicki could also be referencing Usher’s alleged herpes condition to take a jab back. (Genius)
Wait, There’s More
The craziness has even sparked a major confirmation from “Trollz” collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine. The hip-hop troll went online Friday and gave Usher a deadline to respond to her. The drama has even sparked a ton of social media reactions.
“Usher got 24hours to respond” -Tekashi 6ix9ine
Before You Go
Back in 2017, buzz developed about Usher’s health. Reports claimed multiple women believed they may have caught herpes from a sexual encounter with him.
The woman, in new legal docs filed as Jane Doe, says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she’d gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2. She now wants at least $20 million for emotional harm and medical bills, plus another $20 million in punitive damages. (TMZ)