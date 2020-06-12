New York rapper Nicki Minaj is going to have to deal with some big mad and big sad Usher fans today. The hip-hop star has sparked social media’s full attention after appearing to diss the R&B veteran on her new “Trollz” single.

Nicki x Usher

On the new must-hear record, Nicki makes a direct reference to the crooner. Specifically, she uses lines connected to past rumors about him having an STD.

“They get nervous when it’s Nicki on the roster (Rrr)/Somebody usher this n*gga into a clinic/My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b*tches gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them wan’ mimic/Talkin’ ’bout snitches when it’s snitches in your camp” -Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Verse

High-Key Details

Lyrics-decoding site Genius made the direct connection between Nicki’s lines and Usher. There’s speculation the unexpected feud stems from Usher appearing to side with Minaj’s longtime foe Lil’ Kim.

Playing-on with the word “usher,” Nicki subtlely disses the R&B singer Usher—stemming from when Usher was on an Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz, stating “Nicki is a product of Lil’ Kim.” The long-lasting fued between Lil’ Kim and Nicki dates back early to 2007, due to Nicki allegedly copying Lil’ Kim’s album covers. As “clinic” ties into the next line for a play-on words, Nicki could also be referencing Usher’s alleged herpes condition to take a jab back. (Genius)

Wait, There’s More

The craziness has even sparked a major confirmation from “Trollz” collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine. The hip-hop troll went online Friday and gave Usher a deadline to respond to her. The drama has even sparked a ton of social media reactions.

“Usher got 24hours to respond” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

LOL – it's hardly Friday morning and @6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ have lined up about 20+ artists either big mad or now big sad after #Trollz dropped. lol #6ix9ine also confirming Nicki went at Usher with her bars and gives him a deadline to respond. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/k15M365mie — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 12, 2020

Wayment!!!! NICKI “Somebody USHER this nigga into a clinic” SO YALL REMEMBER WHEN USHER APPARENTLY HAD HERPES?!?! pic.twitter.com/XeWFDc26G5 — CARESHA DEM BANGS GIVEN THE GWORLS LIKE BANGLADESH (@TerryTyco_) June 12, 2020

"Yeah, Usher…Nicki mentioned you in her verse and no it ain't no shout out bro" pic.twitter.com/uhmZcWW23h — . (@_peezu) June 12, 2020

“Somebody usher this nigga into a clinic” i just know this was a hundred percent intentional and I’m CRYINGGG pic.twitter.com/vQUjoZyAZF — Parker Miles (@brokeboyvibe) June 12, 2020

Before You Go

Back in 2017, buzz developed about Usher’s health. Reports claimed multiple women believed they may have caught herpes from a sexual encounter with him.