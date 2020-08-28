New York rapper Nicki Minaj has plenty to say with her raps these days. The hip-hop superstar officially pulled through and delivered some hard-hitting lyrics in her and crooner Ty Dolla $ign‘s newly released “Expensive” music video. The visual features Ty rapping on top of endless high-end shoes boxes and piles of money while the self-proclaimed rap queen seemingly battles herself in a mirror.

The new anthem comes days after Ty and Nicki hinted at plans to release their latest collaboration together on Friday and helps secure the mood for everyone’s inevitable weekend goals.