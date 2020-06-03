New York rapper Nicki Minaj isn’t staying silent. The hip-hop star has come forward to unload pure emotions connected to the murder of black man George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

This week, Nicki went to Instagram to keep things 100. She spoke on how vital it is for the four Minneapolis police officers to land behind bars for ultimately ending Floyd’s life.

“When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED. When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible‼️‼️‼️ They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼️ Why do they have different rules????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry. White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard. Call & TEXT to be a part of these petitions. May Mr. Floyd Rest In Peace.” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Over the past few hours, Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 has blasted away at President Donald Trump over his stance toward nationwide protestors. Royce used memes and posted head-scratching details about the president during the aftermath of black man George Floyd‘s death.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany went to her Instagram page to make a huge power move in support of protestors around the world rallying. She even went as far as to announce her direct support for getting justice for slain black man George Floyd.

“”Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd” -Tiffany Trump’s Instagram

Over the past few days, Donald Trump has called out protestors across the nation. DT has gone the extra mile by labeling some as ‘thugs’ and looters.

New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. #SAVENYC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Macy’s at 34th. Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass. What a shame. Bring in National Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020