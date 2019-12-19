Hollywood actor Nick Cannon isn’t ready to fall back. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to go in-in on rap rival Eminem.

On Thursday, Cannon released his new “Canceled” song going at Em and featuring a past, controversial Slim Shady sample.

Over 10 years ago, a freestyle surfaced of Em calling black women “b*tches” and “dumb.”

Back in 2003, Em apologized for the racist bars after they went viral.

The racism charge clearly has the potential to do real damage to Eminem, in a way that even venom-spitting at “fags” and “bitches” cannot. He put out a statement explaining: “The tape … was something I made out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I’d just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry, stupid kid I was. I hope people will take it for the foolishness that it was, not for what somebody is trying to make it into today.” (Independent)

Last week, Nick Cannon crowned himself the victor in their short-lived battle.