Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is speaking up. Amidst the recent protests and increased Black Lives Matter movement, he’s been doing his part for justice and in turn the Los Angeles Times has featured him on its cover.

This week, Nick hit up his social media pages to share the epic-looking cover. Cannon used a black fist emoji to celebrate the achievement.

Cannon recently stepped out in Slauson Avenue, the famous stomping grounds of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, to give away food to protesters.

Cannon has used his voice to do more than speak. The hip-hop veteran recently released an emotionally-filled new “I Can’t Breathe… Again!” freestyle inspired by the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

I Can’t Breathe… Again! Gaht Damn!! I can’t breathe! Our voices haves been quarantined Covid 19-60s to 1619. Jamestown choked me, sold me, shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe… Again. 2020 ain’t no fucking vision , on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged Villain! CNN , FOX news commentating and debating, while I can’t f*cking breathe… Again!!! How many times I gotta say this! I’m Taking the gloves off Beacuse Racism is the main deadliness that’s contagious! I just got diagnosed and received a degree in criminology but f*ck your education. I don’t want to learn sh*t from a nation that’s racist. Definition of Policing. Overseeing property, I can’t understand how the white man never understood how to handle the Hue man properly. The honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Noble Drew Ali spoke Constantly, consciously and cautiously about this ungodly prophecy and you still worried about your profits see! Amazon Deliveries, Hand outs! Hands up don’t shoot, but now you’re knees on my neck stopping me, from occupying oxygen that God obviously brought for me, for I am his offspring, his true seed, muthafucka get off of me!!! Please!! I cant breathe!!! Please somebody call the police on the police!! Cuz I can’t breathe ….Again! And Everything Hurts! Your words! Your knees! Your nerve! Your white wife who had the nerve, to say she was frightened by black life, while my face is on the fucking curb! I ain’t scared of no fucking virus, this mask is for a riot. I can’t breathe, and the media telling me to keep quiet. Suffocating me into silence!! The devils greatest trick, convincing the world that we were the ones who were violent. Naw they the ones deficient, insufficient comprehension of their barbaric existence. Y’all worried about this pandemic when our grandparents still trying to recover from when you gave them Syphilis! Because in our blood, We scared of the white cells. Attacking our immunity. The system. Defective. Infected. So Who has the disease you or me? Because I’m at a dis ease, dis advantage, dismantled, disability, of your white knees killing me, been on our neck for centuries, knees or trees, either way you still lynching me! And What did we ever do to you except for build and make America Great Initially!!! F*ck Again! Because I can’t breathe. Potentially, you missing me, clearly not listening, intentionally. We are a people of peace but like Pac said I ain’t no killer but your policies are push me further to the ledge-is-lation jumping off The edge-u-cation while your skin heads to damnation and your Klan-destined rhetoric will forever be evident, f*ck the elite and the top 3 percent I’m heaven sent!

#SpokenSundays #ICANTBREATHE#AGAIN #GEORGEFLOYD #JUSTICEFORFLOYD #NCREDIBLE #THEICANTBREATHEACT ✊🏿

Recently, the Hollywood heavyweight landed on the cover of Variety magazine.

“Ownership is the Only way…” -Nick Cannon’s Instagram