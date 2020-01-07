Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is taking his popular “Wild ‘N Out” show on the road. The hip-hop entertainer has announced his popular live performance series is touring the country this year.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Cannon went to Twitter to break the news to fans.

.@WildNOut is going on tour and it’s your chance to see ya Favorite teams go Head to Head on the road. With special musical guest @saweetie!! 🔥🔥

Tickets on sale this Friday, January 10th. Get more info here: https://t.co/Ux3c1xechh pic.twitter.com/rYuDDgkgsJ — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) January 7, 2020

High-Key Details: Cannon is also securing hip-hop star Saweetie to accompany him and the “Wild ‘N Out” crew on the nationwide run.

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon announced his wildly popular MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour will return with dates all over the U.S. kicking off this March. Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today’s hottest artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie. Additional special guests will be announced. Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show on each stop.

Wait, There’s More: After mounted anticipation, Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” is back-back for a new 2020 season.

WE BACK! 💥 You don't want to miss brand NEW episodes of #WildNOut with @OHYESMARIO & @Ginuwine in the building starting TOMORROW at 8PM on @VH1 📺 pic.twitter.com/kSIM7Rp9xC — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) January 6, 2020

Before You Go: In late 2019, “Wild ‘N Out” shared a highlight clip featuring huge season 13 moments.