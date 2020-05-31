Streaming giant Netflix is doing the damn thing. The iconic digital entertainment service has come forward to proclaim its support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd‘s death at the hands of law enforcement and growing protests across the country.

Netflix x BLM

On Saturday, Netflix stepped up to promote something other than a new series or comedy special on its service. The online giant vowed to listen and give its black community a presence and voice.

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” -Netflix’s Twitter

The Support Is There

The huge tweet immediately generated a ton of celebrity support. Various entertainers stepped up to co-sign Netflix’s message.

Well done. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 30, 2020

Where are the rest of the streaming platforms, networks, and studios? SILENCE IS UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/Jq6pCwpleL — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) May 30, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Heading into the weekend, New York rapper Cardi B hit up her social media pages with some initial thoughts on protests turning violent. She explained how after years of peaceful demonstrations, the message still has not reached law enforcement.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged it makes me feel like, ‘Yes. Finally! Finally, motherf*ckers is gonna hear us now! Yeah! And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s just really frustrating, you wanna know why? Because police brutality been going on way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping. And ever since, let’s say since Instagram started, that’s just one app – how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags freaking keep repeating themselves. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is my seventh time. I’ve been doing f*cking police brutality was f*cked up and the only sh*t that’s changed has been my f*cking teeth. So it’s like, people are tired.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Before You Go

Instead of ending the discussion there, Cardi took things up another notch. B detailed the importance of using the power of voting to create a massive switch in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.