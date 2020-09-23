The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on NBA YoungBoy getting into a dicey mall situation, Moneybagg Yo addressing shooting rumors and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!
NBA YoungBoy Fights In The Mall and Moneybagg Yo Addresses Birthday Shooting
