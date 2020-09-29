Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The hip-hop star reportedly landed in handcuffs Monday night with other people in Baton Rouge.

NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Louisiana

According to reports, the bust went down around 38th Street. While details are still coming together, footage from the detainment has started to make its rounds across the Internet.

According to booking information, the Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in connection with drug charges on Monday night. Baton Rouge Police confirmed that a group of people were detained in connection with an incident, but did not comment on Gaulden’s involvement. Police are investigating the incident and additional information may be forthcoming. (WBRZ)

