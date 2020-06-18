Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy has some major explaining to do. The hip-hop superstar has social media’s attention after appearing to step out into the public spotlight with a new boo not named YaYa Mayweather.

NBA x Boo

This week, new footage started making its rounds across the Internet. In the clip, YoungBoy appears boo’d up with a mystery flame.

“#nbayoungboy and his new girlfriend out here living their best life” -Akademiks’ Instagram

High-Key Details

According to recent reports, NBA’s recent girlfriend Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather faced both real prison time and a $10,000 fine for assaulting his ex. If things turn for the worst, Mayweather could ultimately see up to 99 years in the slammer.

According to the charging documents, obtained by The Blast, the 19-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon. A serious felony in the state of Texas, and if convicted the charge can carry a VERY lenghly prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines for this charge range from 5 up to 99 YEARS in state prison and a $10,000 fine. (The Blast)

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, YoungBoy went on a huge social media rant. The rap star lit up rap rival Kodak Black after weighing in on Iyanna’s arrest and referred to her as his wife.

“Watch me from a jail cell, man. This n*gga watching me from a jail cell and on my d*ck so bad, n*gga. N*gga b*tches – ain’t never paid attention to a n*gga especially from no motherf*cking cell, n*gga. The f*ck a n*gga watching me for? Then a n*gga said I cooperated about what you stupid b*tch? About my wife? You talking about this girl right here? My wife? You talking about my wife? Inside my house that I paid for? Not her b*tch a** daddy?” -NBA YoungBoy’s Instagram Live

Before You Go

Initially, Kodak went to his social media pages with direct YoungBoy shade. Initially, Black shared his reaction to boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s daughter Iyanna getting arrested on an assault charge for allegedly attacking NBA’s baby mother.

The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy . Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Sh*t Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Sh*t YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING.. This Sh*t Make Like U Was Scared Dem Ppl Was Gone Try Charge U Wit It Or Something So U SCREAMED..Dat Ain’t Da Drip Man U Kno We Don’t Holla @ Dem Ppl! One Of Dem N*ggaz Inna Hize Wit U Coulda Talk To Dem Folks B4 U Did Cuz U Don’t Kno Sh*t Smh Where Ya Coach Was @nba_youngboy Smh I See Ima Have To Write U A Letter And Tie Yo Shoes Fa U Lil Bra. Free @ZodakRedd -Kodak Black’s Instagram

“I Took Every Punch And Rolled Wit It And When I Was Down They Kicked Me. Had Me Lookin Up From Da Canvas Like Was Da Love Even Real⁉️ Dam I Cant Wait To Get Up So I Can Swing Again. I Kno God Gone Give Me All My Energy Back. I Deserve To Get My Swings In, I Deserve To Win. I Took A Lot Of Losses, Went Thru A lot Of Sh*t, Endured So Much Pain That By The Time The Betrayal Came It Knocked The Wind Out Of Me 😵🥊 But When I Turn’Roun And See My Family And My SniperGirlz In My Corner I Kno Who and What I’m Fighting For..God See How Everyone Has Been Treating Me, He Gone Make Sure I Land On My Feet At Da End ; They Gone Beat They Self Up..The First Come Last Come First, I Lay Back In Da Maybach And Let Sh*t Play Out 💤”

“ya ya is not having it 😆” -50 Cent’s Instagram