Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy has some major daddy duties to address. New reports claim the hip-hop superstar became a proud papa to two new babies within seven days.

NBA x Daddy Duties

This week, NBA’s ex-girlfriend Kay went to Twitter to announce she’d given birth to his child on Tuesday. Kay might have also revealed their mini-me’s name.

High-Key Details

Another woman, Nisha, went to social media to reveal she’d also had a baby with YoungBoy.

Wait, There’s More

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter Yaya, who recently was involved in an altercation over the rapper, seemingly responded to the births.

If you can remember, NBA Youngboy’s other bae, Yaya Mayweather, is facing some legal issues as it was alleged that if convicted, she is facing up to 99 years in prison for stabbing a young lady by the name of Lapattra Jacobs, after Yaya caught her in the house with Youngboy. Drama. Following the announcement of the new baby, Yaya jumped on Instagram live- jammin’ to the national breakup anthem, Best I Never Had, by Beyonce. The lyrics read, There was a time / I thought that you did everything right / No lies, no wrong Boy I, must’ve been outta my mind. So when I think of the time that I almost loved you / You showed your a*s and I, I saw the real you. Thank God you blew it / I thank God I dodged a bullet. I’m so over you. So baby good lookin’ out. (Hot 97)

Before You Go

YoungBoy was also spotted on social media with a new mystery bae named Jazlyn this week.