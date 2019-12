Canadian hip-hop star Nav is putting work and money over sex. The rap heavyweight has revealed he hasn’t laid his pipe game down in a long time.

Nav went to Twitter this weekend to keep it 100 on falling back from bedroom goals.

A few days ago, Philadelphia rap star Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world after announcing he hadn’t had sex in two years.

I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018. https://t.co/92CmRZVYTt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

A few days ago, Young Thug and Nav released their new “Boy Back” music video.