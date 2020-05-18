SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Canadian hip-hop artist Nav has a reason to smile from ear to ear. The rap star went online this past weekend to celebrate Good Intentions debuting atop the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Good Numbers

This past Sunday, Nav went to Instagram to geek out over his achievement. The Toronto rap artist celebrating selling over 100,000 copies in just 7 days.

SOHH TIP: Listen to NAV‘s newest album with an amazing wireless speaker. Affordable sound for your workout with the Tribit MaxSound Plus bluetooth speaker. Get deep bass for 10% off when you use code MS10 now through May 31.

“I want to start off by thanking my family, friends, @cashxo, @theweeknd, all the artists and producers involved and who could forget my LEGENDARY FANS!! #1 again!!! 135k first week!! 🙏🏾 XO ❤️” -Nav’s Instagram

Thank-You

The international musician went to Twitter last Wednesday to salute his fans. NAV shared deep words about his supporters grabbing his latest audio release.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning. – Brown Boy XO” -NAV’s Twitter

I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning.

– Brown Boy XO pic.twitter.com/pospFvjcVp — Nav (@beatsbynav) May 13, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Based on initial projections, NAV’s Good Intentions album had estimates showing up to 75,000 copies could sell. Singer Kehlani and rapper Lil Durk both follow closely behind with 5-digit projections.

NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will earn the top debuts this week as Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes goes into its second week. NAV (XO/Republic) 70-75k total activity, 11-13k albums Kehlani (TSNMI/Atlantic) 60-65k, 5-7k Lil Durk (Alamo/Geffen/Interscope) 45-50k, 1-2k (HITS Daily Double)

Before You Go

Last Monday, NAV came through on putting out new tunes. His new Brown Boy 2 studio mixtape features a slew of records including guest featured tracks with rap star Quavo and Lil Duke.

“Brown Boy 2/Good Intentions Deluxe drops in 2 HOURS. Some snippets, some leaks and some new vibes 😊” -NAV’s Instagram

“Deluxe out now!! ❤️ my fans LINK IN BIO”

Before You Go

On Saturday, the hitmaker went to Twitter to let followers know he already had deluxe plans on deck. Instead of going the traditional route, NAV said he would put out a new mixtape in place of a revamped Good Intentions LP.

“The deluxe for my album Good Intentions is Brown Boy 2 mixtape by the way 😌 When you guys want me to drop it ??” -NAV’s Twitter