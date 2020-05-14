Canadian hip-hop star NAV is feeling the love and appreciation. The rap entertainer has stepped up to salute his true day ones for supporting his new Good Intentions album.

NAV Thanks

The international musician went to Twitter Wednesday to salute his fans. NAV shared deep words about his supporters grabbing his latest audio release.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning. – Brown Boy XO” -NAV’s Twitter

Early Projections

Based on initial projections, NAV’s Good Intentions album had estimates showing up to 75,000 copies could sell. Singer Kehlani and rapper Lil Durk both follow closely behind with 5-digit projections.

NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will earn the top debuts this week as Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes goes into its second week. NAV (XO/Republic) 70-75k total activity, 11-13k albums Kehlani (TSNMI/Atlantic) 60-65k, 5-7k Lil Durk (Alamo/Geffen/Interscope) 45-50k, 1-2k (HITS Daily Double)

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, NAV came through on putting out new tunes. His new Brown Boy 2 studio mixtape features a slew of records including guest featured tracks with rap star Quavo and Lil Duke.

“Brown Boy 2/Good Intentions Deluxe drops in 2 HOURS. Some snippets, some leaks and some new vibes 😊” -NAV’s Instagram

“Deluxe out now!! ❤️ my fans LINK IN BIO”

Before You Go

On Saturday, the hitmaker went to Twitter to let followers know he already had deluxe plans on deck. Instead of going the traditional route, NAV said he would put out a new mixtape in place of a revamped Good Intentions LP.