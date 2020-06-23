Toronto rapper NAV and Lil Uzi Vert have some friendship goals brewing right about now. The hip-hop pair went online this week with a sneak peek at how they’re turning up at the start of summer.

NAV x Uzi

On Tuesday, NAV hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features him chilling outdoors alongside Vert.

“Breakin hearts like Comme des Garçons 💔” -NAV’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In April 2020, NAV went to his Instagram page to unexpectedly apologize to Uzi Vert’s longtime mentor DJ Drama. He publicly extended his hand to both Drama and Don Cannon about overreacting last year.

“Shout-out to DJ Drama and Don Cannon. I definitely over reacted last year! Nothing but love 100. Album Coming Soon.” -NAV’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last year, NAV publicly called out both Cannon and Drama. He pointed the finger at them for not clearing a verse by their protégé Lil Uzi Vert for his album.

“I had an open verse for the longest, and Uzi blessed us with one,” NAV said about a song titled “Habits” before sharing why it didn’t make the cut. “Unfortunately, DJ Drama and Don Cannon won’t clear his verse legally. I used to be a big fan of them since Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and thought they support new artists. I guess it’s all about the $$$$ for them now!” (The FADER)

Before You Go

In mid-April 2020, the hip-hop heavyweight jumped on IG with a must-see shot. NAV shared a pic of himself in a recording studio and promised completion is around the corner.