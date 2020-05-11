Canadian hip-hop artist NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will have no problem landing on the sales chart. The trio’s latest solo albums first-week sales projections have emerged.

NAV Numbers

Based on initial stats, NAV leads the pack with his Good Intentions possibly selling up to 75,000 copies. Lani and Durk both follow closely behind with 5-digit projections.

NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will earn the top debuts this week as Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes goes into its second week. NAV (XO/Republic) 70-75k total activity, 11-13k albums Kehlani (TSNMI/Atlantic) 60-65k, 5-7k Lil Durk (Alamo/Geffen/Interscope) 45-50k, 1-2k (HITS Daily Double)

On Monday, NAV came through on putting out new tunes. His new Brown Boy 2 studio mixtape features a slew of records including guest featured tracks with rap star Quavo and Lil Duke.

“Brown Boy 2/Good Intentions Deluxe drops in 2 HOURS. Some snippets, some leaks and some new vibes 😊” -NAV’s Instagram

“Deluxe out now!! ❤️ my fans LINK IN BIO”

On Saturday, the hitmaker went to Twitter to let followers know he already had deluxe plans on deck. Instead of going the traditional route, NAV said he would put out a new mixtape in place of a revamped Good Intentions LP.

“The deluxe for my album Good Intentions is Brown Boy 2 mixtape by the way 😌 When you guys want me to drop it ??” -NAV’s Twitter

After mounted anticipation, NAV dropped his latest solo effort just in time for everyone’s weekend goals. The project features nearly 20 records and endless collaborations.