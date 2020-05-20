SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Canadian hip-hop artist Nav is enjoying big success. The rap heavyweight has announced his popular “Turks” song is sitting on gold status.

Golden Turks

Last night, the Toronto rap artist went online with a big announcement. Nav revealed his Good Intentions standout song has sold over 500,000 copies.

SOHH TIP: Listen to “Turks” with quality headphones. Get your headphone game ready — Tribit’s QuietPlus were named the “Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Under $100 (CNET)” and include their exclusive hybrid noise cancellation technology. Get 15% off through May 31 with code QP15. Check out the full line-up.

“Turks just went gold! Thank u to my fans and the gang” -Nav’s Instagram

Solid Week

This past Sunday, Nav went to Instagram to geek out over Good Intentions album topping the sales chart. The Toronto rap artist celebrating selling over 100,000 copies in just 7 days.

“I want to start off by thanking my family, friends, @cashxo, @theweeknd, all the artists and producers involved and who could forget my LEGENDARY FANS!! #1 again!!! 135k first week!! 🙏🏾 XO ❤️” -Nav’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The international musician went to Twitter last Wednesday to salute his fans. NAV shared deep words about his supporters grabbing his latest audio release.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning. – Brown Boy XO” -NAV’s Twitter

I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning.

– Brown Boy XO pic.twitter.com/pospFvjcVp — Nav (@beatsbynav) May 13, 2020

Before You Go

Based on initial projections, NAV’s Good Intentions album had estimates showing up to 75,000 copies could sell. Singer Kehlani and rapper Lil Durk both followed closely behind with 5-digit projections.

NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will earn the top debuts this week as Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes goes into its second week. NAV (XO/Republic) 70-75k total activity, 11-13k albums Kehlani (TSNMI/Atlantic) 60-65k, 5-7k Lil Durk (Alamo/Geffen/Interscope) 45-50k, 1-2k (HITS Daily Double)