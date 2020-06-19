Canadian hip-hop artists NAV and Boi-1da are doing some deep thinking. The rap pair went online this week to share their thoughts on everything from the school system to better using hate toward other people.

Boi-1da x NAV

Boi went to Twitter to share his issues with the current school system structure and a need to reexamine the teaching curriculum. In addition to retweeting 1da’s thoughts, NAV shared his own stance toward haters.

“The school system as a whole needs a revamping. All these things you learn in school don’t apply in real life AT ALL, and don’t even get me started on world history. I’m now 33 and never had to figure why Y = X 🤷🏾‍♂️ How about financial literacy for young kids and life skills?” -Boi-1da’s Twitter

The school system as a whole needs a revamping. All these things you learn in school don’t apply in real life AT ALL, and don’t even get me started on world history. I’m now 33 and never had to figure why Y = X 🤷🏾‍♂️ How about financial literacy for young kids and life skills? — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 18, 2020

“Imagine hating on someone instead of using that energy to better your situation” -NAV’s Twitter

Imagine hating on someone instead of using that energy to better your situation — Nav (@beatsbynav) June 19, 2020

High-Key Details

In May 2020, NAV went online with a big announcement. Nav revealed his Good Intentions album standout song, “Turks” had sold over 500,000 copies.

“Turks just went gold! Thank u to my fans and the gang” -Nav’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Nav went to Instagram to geek out over Good Intentions album topping the sales chart. The Toronto rap artist celebrating selling over 100,000 copies in just 7 days.

“I want to start off by thanking my family, friends, @cashxo, @theweeknd, all the artists and producers involved and who could forget my LEGENDARY FANS!! #1 again!!! 135k first week!! 🙏🏾 XO ❤️” -Nav’s Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVYW-qAbL8/

Before You Go

The international musician recently went to Twitter to salute his fans. NAV shared deep words about his supporters grabbing his latest audio release.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my album. I appreciate all the love I’ve been getting on this project🙏🏽 To my fans, I would be nothing without you guys I love you guys 4 life, I do this for y’all!! This is just the beginning. – Brown Boy XO” -NAV’s Twitter