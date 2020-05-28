New York rapper Nas is out here delivering major Throwback Thursday vibes. The hip-hop entertainer went online with a super vintage baby pic.
On Thursday, God’s Son came through with an epic rare shot. The pic features a baby Nas chilling with his pops.
“Natchez, Mississippi. Grandparents house. Pops with bell bottoms yeaa” -Nas’ Instagram
Recently, Nas hit up social media to celebrate his and longtime friend Damian Marley‘s Distant Relatives album collaboration. Nas shared the album’s cover art and applauded its birthday.
“To my good brother Damian Marley Salute. Happy 10 Year earth strong to the Distant Relatives album.” -Nas’ Instagram
In early May 2020, God’s Son went online with a salute to Reverend Run, DMC and Jam Master Jay. Nas shared a throwback pic of Run-DMC.
#SOHH #SOHHNews" -SOHH's Instagram
In a recent interview, Jones delivered the ultimate teaser. In addition to revealing he’s working on records with producer Hit-Boy, Nas also said he had a secret project brewing.
Now during a chat with radio host and DJ Ralph McDaniels, Nasir dropped the news that he’s working on a couple of projects. The first one is with Hit-Boy. “Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him. He played a snippet in the battle the other day.. of something. We got some things,” Nas said, referring to the new song from the rapper that Hit debuted during his IG battle with Boi-1da. During the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop Loves NY benefit event, Nas also said that he’s got another project that he didn’t want to disclose at this point. (HHNM)