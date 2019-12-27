New York rapper Nas went extra vintage mode for Throwback Thursday. The hip-hop veteran really try to rewind time by sharing a few rare Word Up! magazine covers.

Last night, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to show off some memorable issues featuring rap legends like LL Cool J, Geto Boys and Big Daddy Kane.

Nasty Nas recently remembered late rap icon Notorious B.I.G.‘s Life After Death album.

A few days ago, Nas co-signed B.I.G. protégé Jadakiss‘ “ME” single.

Earlier this month, Mister Jones tossed up a pic of himself and late friend Ill Will.