New York rapper Nas is showing big love to Teyana Taylor. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to salute the popular singer on putting out a must-hear new The Album studio project.

On Friday, Nasty Nas hit up Instagram with a huge co-sign. He also shared a must-like pic of Teyana posting up alongside his daughter Destiny Jones.

“Two Queens @iamdestinyjones& @teyanataylor congrats on your new album T. The Album by @teyanataylorout now 📸 @jenjphoto” -Nas’ Instagram

Teyana’s new project comes two years after she released her Keep That Same Energy (K.T.S.E) album. Her latest solo effort comes stacked with over 20 songs.

At the beginning of this week, Taylor announced the imminent release of her follow-up, simply called The Album, timed to come out on Juneteenth. It’s a sprawling 23 tracks, and it boasts a stacked guest list that includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Quavo, Davido, King Combs, Junie, and her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert. (Stereogum)

Earlier this week, Taylor ended some mystery attached to the album. She revealed project’s full-fledged tracklisting.

Teyana Taylor reveals tracklist to her upcoming album and the features are FIRE 🔥 -SOHH’s Instagram

Earlier in the week, model Lori Harvey along with rap star Cardi B pulled through to Teyana’s party with her hubby Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari. The rap heavyweight even had Taylor’s entire tracklisting featured on her pants.

“.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!” -Cardi B Fan Team’s Twitter

.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!



We love a supporting queen! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NkaW2uypnC — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020

Baby Kulture and Cardi B! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hCdNE9RjZq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020