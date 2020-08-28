New York rapper Nas is taking fans a bit deeper into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to reveal what he did once the COVID-19 pandemic hit home.

Nas’ Reaction To COVID-19

On Friday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to dish on his initial reaction to the coronavirus crisis. The rap legend admitted he initially stayed home but felt compelled to work – and complete – his newly released King’s Disease album.

“When covid hit i played the crib but i had to finish what i started. Attempt at a selfie in the house studio session for Kings Disease ….check the movie on mute. #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram

High-Key Details

Over the past few weeks, various music stars including Fabolous, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez have jumped online with looks at themselves donning facial protection to battle COVID-19. Jennifer made sure to spread the love and link up with her family as they all donned medical masks.

“No Mask.. No Service!! 😷❄️☀️ Summertime Shootout 3 Face Mask AVAILABLE NOW at @bloodsthicker 1 for $15 • 2 for $25 SHOP www.bloodsthicker.com for ALL Official Merch 🚨 LINK IN BIO 🚨” -Fabolous’ Instagram

J. Lo shared shots of herself and fiancé Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez donning their own face masks.

“Can you tell I’m smiling under this mask? 😊 We wear our masks to protect ourselves and each other. Wearing is caring 💜💜💜 #WearAMask #CentralPark #NYC” -Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram

Pharrell Williams added his own flare to the face mask fashion goals. PW shared a pic of himself donning an Adidas masks and encouraged fans to rock their own protection.

“Take care of yourself and others #WearAMask 😷” -Pharrell Williams’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early August 2020, Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz went to Instagram with some pure comedy. The hip-hop heavyweight joked about people not taking proper care of their face masks and disregarding when it’s time to buy a fresh one.

“Mannn throw dem b*tches away and reup” -2 Chainz’s Instagram “😂😂😂😩” -Toya Johnson

This is actually NO CAP… lol some people are doing the most with that throwaway blue medical mask one. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews @2chainz pic.twitter.com/a9OgnKE9N9 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 4, 2020 2 Chainz roasts face mask wearers rocking them for too long.

Before You Go

The Chainz recommendation came hours after former G.O.O.D Music artist Desiigner claimed the coronavirus pandemic was over. This past weekend, the New York rapper explained why he didn’t have any concerns about getting a COVID-19 infection.

“No funny, corona is fake gone. No funny sh*t. Enjoy life, no cap. We ain’t even on that type of vibe. That corona sh*t is BS. You feel me? I ain’t get sick yet. I’m outside healthy. Yes sir!”

Coincidentally, Desiigner spent May 2020 pushing coronavirus awareness. He even put out his very own facial mask protection in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.