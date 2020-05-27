New York rapper Nas is keeping George Floyd‘s memory alive. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember his life and to share some wise words from the late Texas man.

This week, Nasty Nas hit up Instagram with a throwback Floyd clip. The footage features George talking about the importance of youth ending gun violence.

“Real Spill. Words of Wisdom from George Floyd. Rest In Power. JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD” -Nas’ Instagram

Once footage of Floyd losing his life to a Minnesota cop went viral, social media erupted with celebrity reactions. Everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James to music icon Diddy stepped up to express their anger in the situation.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram

“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

@MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man.

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident with a 40-something year old black man who died while under arrest “wrong on every level.” A FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down as he says he can’t breathe. “This does not reflect the values of MPD.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.