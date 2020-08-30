New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 30. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late music executive and Violator Management founder Chris Lighty on the anniversary of his passing.

Nas Remembers Chris Lighty

On Sunday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to remember Lighty’s legacy. The Queens native also spoke on what Chris meant to the entertainment biz.

“8 years ago today we lost a Legend. Chris Lighty. You pushed the culture like a True Leader. Pioneer. Started out young and paved a huge way for many to follow. Salute bro! 🕊 🕊 🕊Baby Chris” -Nas’ Instagram

In the mid-2010’s, fellow Queens native 50 Cent linked up with Lighty’s daughter Tiffany.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … an Uber was double parked in front of Sweethaus Cupcakes and Tiffany tried maneuvering around it, striking the Uber and messing up the passenger side of the Lambo. The Lambo’s passenger side mirror ripped clean off. 50 was chill, saying it was no big deal. We’re told he even posed for a pic with the Uber driver. 50 was filming Tiffany’s show, “In the Light with Lighty.” She’s the daughter of Chris Lighty, 50’s former manager who died in 2012. (TMZ)

A few years ago, 50 Cent reportedly hired an investigator to look into Lighty’s 2012 death.

The city medical examiner ruled it a suicide, but many close to Lighty have their doubts. 50 Cent said he offered to pay for an investigation. 50 cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told me the hip hop mogul was not financially desperate. He said they just booked an international tour for 2013 that would have netted Lighty millions. Fox 5 obtained a copy of Lighty’s will. The will, drafted in 2007, provides a separate $1.6 million trust fund for his children. Aidala said establishing that trust shows great care and planning, especially for a man who at that time was only in his late thirties. (My Fox NY)

Lighty’s death shocked the entertainment world in August 2012. Reports claim he killed himself following a verbal altercation with his wife.