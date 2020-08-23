New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 23. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant on his birthday.
On Sunday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Nas shared a throwback pic of Black Mamba hanging out with fellow late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle.
“Rest In Peace Kobe & Nip That’s Off The Rip. King Sh.. Happy Birthday KOBE #thecure #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram
The rap heavyweight also shared a throwback pic of himself rocking a Bryant jersey during a performance.
“Me performing in the Kobe jersey. Happy Birthday King” -Nas’ Instagram
This weekend, Bryant’s wife Vanessa came forward with a heartfelt open message remembering Kobe’s life.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid homage to Kobe’s memory. The team rocked his jersey earlier in the day ahead of a game.
This weekend, Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J reflected on Kobe’s life. J even admitted Bryant gave him a personal co-sign when they met in-person.
“I remember meeting Kobe he told me he grew up listening to my music R.I.P. The Goat” -Juicy J