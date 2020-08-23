New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 23. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant on his birthday.

Nas Remembers Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Nas shared a throwback pic of Black Mamba hanging out with fellow late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle.

“Rest In Peace Kobe & Nip That’s Off The Rip. King Sh.. Happy Birthday KOBE #thecure #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram

The rap heavyweight also shared a throwback pic of himself rocking a Bryant jersey during a performance.

“Me performing in the Kobe jersey. Happy Birthday King” -Nas’ Instagram

High-Key Details

This weekend, Bryant’s wife Vanessa came forward with a heartfelt open message remembering Kobe’s life.

Vanessa Bryant’s birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant 😢 pic.twitter.com/7fSn3obHk2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2020

Wait, There’s More

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid homage to Kobe’s memory. The team rocked his jersey earlier in the day ahead of a game.

We miss you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/nAp4JbqTz2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020

Happy birthday in paradise, mamba. It’s an honor to wear your jersey today and dedicate this day to you, Gianna and the Bryant family. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/LdbXsyYjgD — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) August 23, 2020

Before You Go

This weekend, Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J reflected on Kobe’s life. J even admitted Bryant gave him a personal co-sign when they met in-person.