Nas Reacts To Being A Living Legend In 2020

New York rapper Nas knows he’s not your average rap veteran. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to react to his longevity and remaining relevant in 2020.

Nas Reacts To His Longevity

Heading into Tuesday, Nasty Nas went to Instagram with some deep reflections. The hip-hop legend saluted his day one fans and reacted to contributing to the culture for over 40 years.

“It’s the greatest feeling to see people i respect in music and even media using words like “Classic”, “Masterpiece” , Album Of The Year !” Hard to describe this feeling love to All the people that rocked with me , OG’z to the new G’z, from the 1990s, 2000’s, 2010s, to 2020! LOVE to everyone. Thank You.” -Nas’ Instagram

King’s Disease First-Week Projections

Based on initial estimates, Nas’ new King’s Disease album is expected to sell over 40,000 copies in its opening week.

According to Hits Daily Double, Nas’ Hit-Boy produced album is looking to close out its first week with roughly 47,000 units sold, and about 19,000 of those being strictly album sales. The albums projected to finish the week above King’s Disease in sales are the Hamilton soundtrack, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke’s posthumous projects Legends Never Die and Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon respectively, and Taylor Swift’s newest album Folklore. (Complex)

Working With Kanye West

Recently, Nas dished on his previous solo album. Specifically, the Queens native discussed the chemistry he shared with the NASIR executive producer Kanye West.

“We spent time and I was working on ideas. He would give me a few loops and I would write to them but they weren’t finished. He was working on a lot. He had [Kid Cudi], he had Teyana Taylor, he had his album and I was the only one coming in starting fresh. So, I had less time with him. We really did that album the week it was supposed to come out.” (“The Breakfast Club”)

The Big Announcement

In mid-August 2020, Nas shocked fans with his new album announcement.