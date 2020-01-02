New York rapper Nas is leaving no traces. God’s Son has social media’s attention after nearly wiping his entire Instagram page clean.

This week, Nas decided to delete hundreds of IG posts and only have two up as of Thursday morning.

Wait – where's all the other content, @Nas? lol Nasty Nas cleaned up his IG page FR FR! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vJo5hVW5Wa — SOHH (@sohh) January 2, 2020

Nas’ current posts show him looking dapper in New Year’s Eve freshness.

A few nights ago, the rap veteran’s daughter Destiny Jones shared shots of herself hanging out alongside Nas, her mom, actress Yara Shahidi, her boyfriend and more people.

Recently, Destiny shared her favorite holiday movies and shouted out her mom’s birthday.

In November, Destiny shared a pic of herself flexing some serious black girl magic captured by her bae.