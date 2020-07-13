New York rap veteran Nas is keeping Sandra Bland‘s legacy alive. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to remember the 28-year-old African American woman who died after being found in a Texas jail cell following an unnecessary incarceration.

Nas x Sandra Bland

On Monday, Nasir Jones relied on his Instagram page to speak on Bland. Nas remembered Bland on the 5-year anniversary of her death.

Today marks the five-year anniversary of Bland’s death. She found herself behind bars in Texas after a traffic violation ultimately turned into a police brutality attack when the officer forced Sandra out of her vehicle.

Five years ago, 28-year-old Sandra Bland died by what was officially ruled a suicide, in a Waller County jail cell. Bland, a Black woman, was about to start a job at Prairie View A&M University. But on July 13, 2015, a Texas state trooper pulled her over for failing to use her turn signal. Such a stop would have normally resulted in a warning or a ticket. But it quickly escalated when trooper Brian Encinia, who is white, demanded Bland step out of the vehicle after she refused to put out a cigarette. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public servant. Three days later, she was dead. The trooper was eventually fired for his actions during the traffic stop. (Texas Public Radio)

Texas’ Rep. Garnet Coleman and Sen. John Whitmire have a new bill in the works set to put up more restrictions on law enforcement’s interactions with civilians. It will also aim to stop police brutality for good.

The 2021 bill will include measures such as ending the use of chokeholds, requiring a duty to intervene, investigating complaints of racial profiling, increasing standards of stop-and-search of vehicles and banning law enforcement from using minor traffic violations to look into other suspicions. (Click 2 Houston)

