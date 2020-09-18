Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody + Wale Performing Tonight From Howard University On Apple Music's Rap Life Live

The biggest names in the rap game are all uniting tonight. New York rap veteran Nas, Wale, Lil Baby and Rapsody are going to have all eyes on them with a highly-anticipated Apple Music Rap Life Live virtual concert.

Apple Music’s Rap Life Live

The festivities are set to stream at 7 PM ET and feature the rap heavyweights in prerecorded footage of them at Howard University. In addition to performances, the hip-hop event will also feature students speaking on topics directly impacting Black life and social issues.

This special live-streamed event (Hosted by Apple Music’s global head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden along with Apple Music 1 hosts Nadeska and LowKey) aims to further extend the discussion around the many important issues impacting the Black community through open dialogue, important conversations, and the power of music. Additionally, Rap Life Live will feature sit down interviews with Howard University students – including student association president Rachel Howell, Miss Howard University Taylor Davis and president of the 10for10 organization Peter Lubembela – providing a global platform to empower the next generation of leaders as they discuss how they are working to inspire, educate, unite and uplift their communities.

Key people from the event ranging from the featured artists to Apple Music’s global head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden have addressed tonight’s event’s importance.

Ebro Darden: “The Rap Life team’s main objective was to use our voice and tools to show support and solidarity with students, artists and activists around the nation rising up to make sure the world knows that Black Lives Matter. We plan to bring Rap Life Live to more HBCU campuses because these institutions are part of the backbone of Black communities and Hip-Hop is from the Black experience.” Lil Baby: “I feel like we got a long way to go… I’d be lying if I said we are getting there. Don’t get me wrong it’s a start, but it’s going to take some time for this to work out.” Wale:”Black people need to understand and hear each other, combine our messaging and give it to the world.” Rapsody: “Our voice is our biggest weapon. You have to speak up for what you want. You have to be the change. Speak to each other. Speak up, let people hear you.” Nas: “Whatever is going on in society, affects people. People affect society. And people are going to speak and artists are going to make art.”

The Sneak Peek

Apple Music has promoted the event across its social media pages and received support from the featured artists including Nas.

“RapLifeLive on @AppleMusic today featuring a performance from me captured at @Howard1867: apple.co/NasRapLife For all students, here’s 6 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ on me to enjoy the show: apple.co/studentoffer” -Nas’ Instagram

Nas Reacts To His Longevity

Recently, Nasty Nas went to Instagram with some deep reflections. The hip-hop legend saluted his day one fans and reacted to contributing to the culture for over 40 years.

“It’s the greatest feeling to see people i respect in music and even media using words like “Classic”, “Masterpiece” , Album Of The Year !” Hard to describe this feeling love to All the people that rocked with me , OG’z to the new G’z, from the 1990s, 2000’s, 2010s, to 2020! LOVE to everyone. Thank You.” -Nas’ Instagram

Working With Kanye West

Recently, Nas dished on his previous solo album. Specifically, the Queens native discussed the chemistry he shared with the NASIR executive producer Kanye West.