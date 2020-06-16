New York rapper Nas and his ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan pulled through in a big way for their daughter’s birthday. The former hip-hop couple linked up this week to turn up for Destiny Jones‘ 26th born day.

Nas x Carmen

On Tuesday, Destiny shared footage from the special event. In addition to thanking fans for b-day shout-outs, Jones showed a sneak peek at her dad and mom holding her down as she blew out burning cake candles.

“Thank You For All The Birthday Wishes!!! 🎂🎈” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

High-Key Details

On Monday, both Nas and Carmen went online with birthday love. The hip-hop veteran shouted out Destiny with a pic of herself holding balloons and flexing some black girl magic.

“Happy Birthday @iamdestinyjones love you” -Nas’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Jones went to her Instagram page to officially welcome in her birthday. She shared some new pics and a clip of herself displaying major beauty in her mid-20’s.

“Happy Birthday Too Me!!! 📸 @nickyfilms” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

“Time For S’mores 🍫 ——————————————————” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Before You Go

Miss Jones went to her Instagram page this past weekend with pics of herself and footage of California. The then-25-year-old also acknowledged she was soaking in birthday weekend vibes from home.