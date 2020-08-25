New York rapper Nas wants justice for Jacob Blake. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out against Wisconsin law enforcement following the near-fatal shooting of the armed Black man by police in front of his children.

Nas Rallies For Jacob Blake

On Tuesday, Nasir Jones hit up Instagram to share his support for Blake. He specifically called out the cops responsible for using lethal force against him.

“Jacob Blake. Unarmed. Shot 7 times in the back. Coward shit. Prayers to Jacob and his family.” -Nas’ Instagram

God’s Son also encouraged his millions of followers to call up Wisconsin officials to get the cops connected to Blake’s shooting dragged into the spotlight.

“For Jacob Blake”

High-Key Details

On Monday, rap stars T.I. and 50 Cent went to their social media pages with thoughts about Blake. While 50 took directed his issues at the cops responsible for shooting Jacob in the back multiple times, T.I. focused on his remarkable survival.

“The only news I care to post on the matter. ✊🏽Get well soon King 👑 We witchu💯 #JusticeForJacobBlake” -T.I.’s Instagram

“👀No way what the f*ck kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids.🤦‍♂️” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Blake’s ruthless attack has sparked backlash from professional state teams including the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also issued a statement about police brutality targeting the African American community.

“There’s a systemic problem and until the problem is fixed, this is going to be an all too common sight in this country. It hits home being not far from Green Bay. I’m not going to comment directly on the video until more facts come out. Obviously it’s something where as a non-police officer I think a lot of us, the natural question is – when is lethal force necessary? Again that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point.” (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Before You Go

Despite the near-fatal attack, Blake is reportedly going to pull through after receiving treatment at a local hospital. The attack has sparked protests and more fuel for the global Black Lives Matter movement.