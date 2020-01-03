New York rapper Nas is dropping gems even when he’s not on the mic. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a thought-provoking message about getting things changed in the new year.

Big Facts: Nasir Jones relied on his Instagram page to encourage people to stop waiting around for change to happen.

On A Related Note: Outside of dropping knowledge, Nasir Jones went online this week to share epic moments hanging out in Las Vegas around New Year’s Eve.

Wait, There’s More: Nas recently raised eyebrows after he deleted hundred of IG posts and shared just a few moments from Sin City.

Wait – where's all the other content, @Nas? lol Nasty Nas cleaned up his IG page FR FR! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vJo5hVW5Wa — SOHH (@sohh) January 2, 2020

Before You Go: The rap veteran’s daughter Destiny Jones shared shots of herself hanging out alongside Nas, her mom, actress Yara Shahidi, her boyfriend and more people.