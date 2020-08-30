New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones is riding with India Love. The popular rap heavyweight’s day one went online this week to show some attention to the vixen’s bikini goals.
Destiny Jones Loves India
On Sunday, Love went to her Instagram page to unload some new pics. The shots sparked some celebrity attention courtesy of Destiny and fellow model Tori Brixx.
“😍😍” -Destiny Jones
“😎💨🔥” -Tori Brixx
“@hallofframescompany ✨ 🕶” -India Love’s Instagram
India Love’s 2020 Lesson
Recently, Miss Love hit up Instagram to deliver some undeniable Woman Crush Everyday content. However, she took things a step further by discussing what lesson she had taken from how 2020 has treated her to this point.
“If 2020 is teaching us anything.. it’s telling us to enjoy moments we have and don’t take Any day.. AnyThing.. or anyONE for granted❤️loveYourz…deadhomies” -India Love’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
A few days prior, India went to IG with some jaw-dropping shots. In addition to balancing four Backwoods in her mouth, she shared pics of herself hopping into a Mercedes Truck and revealed an up-close look at a back tattoo.
“I do as I please, you do what you can 🤷🏽♀️🌪🖖🏽☄️” -India Love’s Instagram
Before You Go
In July 2020, Miss Love went to her Instagram page to blow fans’ minds away. The hip-hop vixen shared a batch of new shots donning all-black everything attire.
“I let go of my claim on you 🥺” -India Love’s Instagram