New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones is black, beautiful and proud. The hip-hop veteran’s mini-me went online this weekend to share her support of a now-viral My Black Is Beautiful challenge.

Destiny x Jones

On Sunday, DJ hit up Instagram with some self-reflection. She shared a pic of herself flexing black girl magic and speaking on the power of supporting other African American women.

“We are BLACK WOMEN!….. We have a VOICE ……We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN!….. We have felt the pain of NOT BEING HEARD and we have decided we will deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you, please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we women find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!!🌟 Upload 1 picture of yourself…. ONLY you. Then tag as many sisters to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. 💛💛 COPY AND PASTE 💛💛” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

High-Key Details

“Love & Hip Hop” star Juju is also promoting black excellence and beauty. The popular vixen and entrepreneur went online this weekend with a My Black Is Beautiful challenge.

“We are BLACK WOMEN ……… We build ……..We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN …… we have felt the pain of being torn down and we decided we will be deliberate about building others!!!! If I don’t tag you don’t be offended ( There’s a tagging limit) IAll to often, we Ladies find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!!! ✊🏾Upload 1 picture of yourself….. only you! Then Tag as Many sisters to do the same. Let’s Build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. Copy & Paste ✨” -Juju’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier in the weekend, popular models Angela Simmons and Taina Williams lit up their social media pages with heartfelt posts. They used their beauty to flex black girl magic and also tagged friends to keep the new challenge going.

“I am a black woman … I build .. I don’t tear down other women .. I have felt the pain of being TORN DOWN and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others ! #myblackisbeautiful” -Taina Williams’ Instagram “Mamiii 😍😍😍” -Lori Harvey “Aww tootieee ! Love you 😘😘” -Reginae Carter

“I accept the challenge. We are BLACK WOMEN… We build… We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN… We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others! If I don’t tag you don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought we do this challenge. All too often we women find it easier to criticize each other other than building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive! Upload one picture of yourself… Only you. Then tag sisters to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. Copy and paste. ❤️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier in the week, Simmons, Williams and more vixen contributed to Blackout Tuesday. The hip-hop vixen contributed to getting Black Lives Matter messages across to their social media pages.