New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones made sure to dress for the occasion and theme at the Album release party this week. The popular model went online to share pics of herself from Teyana Taylor‘s star-studded celebration.

Last night, Jones went to Instagram with a batch of new pics. The shots feature her donning yellow attire inspired by Taylor’s new LP.

On Friday, Nas hit up Instagram with a huge The Album co-sign. He also shared a must-like pic of Teyana posting up alongside his daughter.

“Two Queens @iamdestinyjones& @teyanataylor congrats on your new album T. The Album by @teyanataylorout now 📸 @jenjphoto” -Nas’ Instagram

Teyana’s new project comes two years after she released her Keep That Same Energy (K.T.S.E) album. Her latest solo effort comes stacked with over 20 songs.

At the beginning of this week, Taylor announced the imminent release of her follow-up, simply called The Album, timed to come out on Juneteenth. It’s a sprawling 23 tracks, and it boasts a stacked guest list that includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Quavo, Davido, King Combs, Junie, and her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert. (Stereogum)

Earlier this week, Taylor ended some mystery attached to the album. She revealed project’s full-fledged tracklisting.