New York rapper Nas‘ daughter knows how to rack up the likes. The hip-hp veteran’s mini-me Destiny Jones went online this week to give fans an up-close look at her fashion goals.

Destiny x Fashion

Heading into Sunday, Destiny went to Instagram with a shot of herself outside. In the pic, she’s rocking an all-blue everything outfit flexing black girl magic in Manhattan Beach, California.

“Walkin On Sunshine 🌞” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Motivational Talk

A few days ago, Miss Jones hit up Instagram to share some deep thoughts. Destiny posted a selfie of herself dishing out advice to self-proclaimed bosses in 2020.

“Bosses don’t wait for someone to change the rules, they write them. 🖊” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Jones went to Instagram with some new pics. The shots featured Destiny Jones rocking an official face mask of her dad Nas in Santa Monica, California.

““No Bad Energy” 🌴” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Destiny went online with a shot of herself alongside her mom Carmen Bryan. Jones also saluted her with a Mother’s Day shout-out.

“Strong Women, Raise Strong Women! Happy Mother’s Day @carmenbryan💕 Love You!!!😘💋🎉” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram