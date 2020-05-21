SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones is out her kicking street dreams. The hip-hop veteran’s mini-me went online this week to deliver some motivational talk to her followers.

Follow Your Destiny

Last night, Miss Jones hit up Instagram to share her state of mind. Destiny shared a selfie of herself dishing out advice to self-proclaimed bosses in 2020.

“Bosses don’t wait for someone to change the rules, they write them. 🖊” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Mask On

A few days ago, Jones went to Instagram with some new pics. The shots featured Destiny Jones rocking an official face mask of her dad Nas in Santa Monica, California.

““No Bad Energy” 🌴” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Destiny went online with a shot of herself alongside her mom Carmen Bryan. Jones also saluted her with a Mother’s Day shout-out.

“Strong Women, Raise Strong Women! Happy Mother’s Day @carmenbryan💕 Love You!!!😘💋🎉” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Before You Go

In April 2020, Jones went to Instagram with a couple recent shots. The pics feature her flexing black queen magic in sunny Hollywood.

““We don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” —Elizabeth Gilbert” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram