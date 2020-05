SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones is out her kicking street dreams. The hip-hop veteran’s mini-me went online this week to deliver some motivational talk to her followers.

Follow Your Destiny

Last night, Miss Jones hit up Instagram to share her state of mind. Destiny shared a selfie of herself dishing out advice to self-proclaimed bosses in 2020.

SOHH TIP: Boss up with your selfies like Destiny. Create the best selfie possible — iDecoz are restickable mirrors that work on all phones. It sticks to all materials to give quick access to check your facial features for less than $10. Grabs yours now.

“Bosses don’t wait for someone to change the rules, theyΒ write them. πŸ–Š” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Mask On

A few days ago, Jones went to Instagram with some new pics. The shots featured Destiny Jones rocking an official face mask of her dad Nas in Santa Monica, California.

“β€œNo Bad Energy” 🌴” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Destiny went online with a shot of herself alongside her mom Carmen Bryan. Jones also saluted her with a Mother’s Day shout-out.

“Strong Women, Raise Strong Women! Happy Mother’s Day @carmenbryanπŸ’• Love You!!!πŸ˜˜πŸ’‹πŸŽ‰” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Before You Go

In April 2020, Jones went to Instagram with a couple recent shots. The pics feature her flexing black queen magic in sunny Hollywood.

“β€œWe don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” β€”Elizabeth Gilbert” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram