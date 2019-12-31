New York rapper Nas‘ daughter had a 2019 to remember. The hip-hop entertainer’s mini-me went online this week to share some of her favorite moments of the past 12 months.

Last night, Destiny Jones hit up Instagram with shots of herself hanging out alongside Nas, her mom, actress Yara Shahidi, her boyfriend and more people.

A few days ago, Destiny shared her favorite holiday movies and shouted out her mom’s birthday.

Last month, Destiny shared a pic of herself flexing some serious black girl magic captured by her bae.

Back in September, Miss Jones let fans see herself twinning alongside her boo.