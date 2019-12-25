New York rapper Nas‘ daughter is soaking in the holidays. The hip-hop veteran’s mini-me went online this week to deliver some Christmas cheer and keep fans updated on her whereabouts.

Over the past few days, Destiny Jones has celebrated her boo’s birthday, linked back up with her mom and shared some of her favorite holiday movies.

Last month, Destiny shared a pic of herself flexing some serious black girl magic captured by her bae.

Back in September, Miss Jones let fans see herself twinning alongside her boo.

Jones frequently posts up relationship goals-driven moments of her boyfriend.