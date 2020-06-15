New York rapper Nas knows the importance of June 15. God’s Son went online this week to acknowledge his daughter Destiny Jones‘ 26th birthday.

Nas x Destiny

Nasir Jones went to Instagram Monday with a birthday salute. The hip-hop veteran shouted out Destiny with a pic of herself holding balloons and flexing some black girl magic.

“Happy Birthday @iamdestinyjones love you” -Nas’ Instagram

High-Key Details

On Monday, Jones went to her Instagram page to officially welcome in her birthday. She shared some new pics and a clip of herself displaying major beauty in her mid-20’s.

“Happy Birthday Too Me!!! 📸 @nickyfilms” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

“Time For S’mores 🍫 ——————————————————” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Miss Jones went to her Instagram page this past weekend with pics of herself and footage of California. The then-25-year-old also acknowledged she was soaking in birthday weekend vibes from home.

Before You Go

In May 2020, Destiny Jones went to Instagram to show off her style with a shot of herself outside. In the pic, she rocked an all-blue everything outfit flexing black girl magic in Manhattan Beach, California.