New York rapper Nas is big when it comes to important dates. The hip-hop veteran has paid respect to the 10-year anniversary of his and collaborator Damian Marley‘s Distant Relatives release.

Nas Remembers

Nasir Jones went to Instagram Monday to reflect on the project. The Queens native shared the album’s cover art and applauded its birthday.

“To my good brother Damian Marley Salute. Happy 10 Year earth strong to the Distant Relatives album.” -Nas’ Instagram

Run NYC

In early May 2020, God’s Son went online with a salute to Reverend Run, DMC and Jam Master Jay. Nas shared a throwback pic of Run-DMC.

“You know the vibes @Nas saluting three hip-hop legends from Queens. #SOHH #SOHHNews” -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In a recent interview, Jones delivered the ultimate teaser. In addition to revealing he’s working on records with producer Hit-Boy, Nas also said he had a secret project brewing.

Now during a chat with radio host and DJ Ralph McDaniels, Nasir dropped the news that he’s working on a couple of projects. The first one is with Hit-Boy. “Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him. He played a snippet in the battle the other day.. of something. We got some things,” Nas said, referring to the new song from the rapper that Hit debuted during his IG battle with Boi-1da. During the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop Loves NY benefit event, Nas also said that he’s got another project that he didn’t want to disclose at this point. (HHNM)

Before You Go

In late March 2020, producer Boi-1da let the world hear some new Nasty Nas. Boi went online with his Instagram Live with a quick snippet.

“HitBoy really dropped new Nas on us on IG live”