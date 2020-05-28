New York rapper Nas is out here delivering major Throwback Thursday vibes. The hip-hop entertainer went online with a super vintage baby pic.

On Thursday, God’s Son came through with an epic rare shot. The pic features a baby Nas chilling with his pops.

“Natchez, Mississippi. Grandparents house. Pops with bell bottoms yeaa” -Nas’ Instagram

Way toooooo dope and throwback! The legend @nas shares an insane vintage pic.

Recently, Nas hit up social media to celebrate his and longtime friend Damian Marley‘s Distant Relatives album collaboration. Nas shared the album’s cover art and applauded its birthday.

“To my good brother Damian Marley Salute. Happy 10 Year earth strong to the Distant Relatives album.” -Nas’ Instagram

In early May 2020, God’s Son went online with a salute to Reverend Run, DMC and Jam Master Jay. Nas shared a throwback pic of Run-DMC.

“You know the vibes @Nas saluting three hip-hop legends from Queens. #SOHH #SOHHNews” -SOHH’s Instagram

In a recent interview, Jones delivered the ultimate teaser. In addition to revealing he’s working on records with producer Hit-Boy, Nas also said he had a secret project brewing.