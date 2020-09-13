Naomi Osaka Credits Kobe Bryant For Winning US Open

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka believes in the power of spirituality and luck. The sports athlete has credited late NBA icon Kobe Bryant for playing a key role in her US Open tournament win.

Naomi Osaka Credits Kobe Brant

The 22-year-old tennis heavyweight went to her Instagram page with a salute to Black Mamba. Osaka credited wearing Bryant’s jersey as playing a meaningful role in her epic finals win.

“I wore this jersey every day after my matches. I truly think it gave me strength. Always 💛💜” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram

“this is crazy.”

In the past, Naomi has shared her love and support for the late NBA legend.

Naomi Osaka Wins US Open

After days after going face-to-face with the biggest names across the globe, Osaka secured her victory after a hard-fought match-up Saturday against opponent Victoria Azarenka. To make the victory even sweeter, Cordae watched the historic moment from the stands.

Though Osaka, 22, struggled in the first set with Azarenka, 31, winning 6-1, the Japanese tennis star, who has a left hamstring injury, took the second set 6-3. In the end, Osaka won the third set 6-3. Proudly cheering in the empty stands was her boyfriend, rapper YBN Cordae. (People)

NBA superstar LeBron James made sure to go to his Twitter page to congratulate Osaka on the victory.

GREAT COMEBACK!! Congrats @naomiosaka! 🙏🏾✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020 Naomi Osaka wins US Open and LeBron James celebrates.

Osaka’s Lead Up To Victory

Throughout the tournament, Osaka made headlines and caught the attention of cameras. Naomi attended her matches honoring the lives of slain and victimized Black men and women including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s Black Love

Recently, rap star Cordae went to Instagram with a heartfelt open message to his girlfriend. He shared pics of himself working out with Osaka and revealed the moments were captured by NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick.

“To be Young, Gifted, and Black 👑 @naomiosaka 📸📸: @kaepernick7” -Cordae’s Instagram

“🥰❤️” -Naomi Osaka

“🖤” -Diddy