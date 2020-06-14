Rap superstar producer Mustard stays grinding. After celebrating his 30th birthday back on June 5th, he’s lit up social media to commend himself on some major hard work and spread major motivation to the masses.

Mustard posted a new shot of himself looking trim and slim. The West Coast native revealed he lost a massive 47 pounds after dedicating himself to getting in shape before turning 30.

“I’ve debated on not posting on my birthday because of all that’s going on but then i thought to myself, do you know how hard it is making it to the age of 30 as a black successful man in this world!!!? I do, and today i’m celebrating 30 years of life! I made a promise to myself in January before the lock down that I was gonna focus more on my health, myself, get off of social media, and ignore all the distractions that i didn’t need! Well here I am today, 30 years old and 47 pounds down!!!!” -Mustard’s Instagram

Dozens of celebs, including rap stars Meek Mill, NAV, and Polo G, commended the deejay on his weight loss and sent him happy birthday wishes.

Mustard recently joined West Coast rapper YG in a huge Los Angeles protest he organized. Thousands flooded the streets in support of ending racism and police brutality.

This past Monday, YG released a heartfelt open message to anyone with an issue about his movement. The rap entertainer also explained how injustice and racism has ultimately impacted all black people.