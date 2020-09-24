Multiple Louisville Cops Shot After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

The Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three cops for the murder of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor might have directly impacted the lives of at least two Louisville police officers. New reports claim cops have been shot in the city’s downtown area following the shocking announcement.

Louisville Police Officers Shot

According to reports, two – if not more – cops suffered gunshots in the evening. However, it’s still not certain if the shooting is a result of unrest from locals and peaceful protestors.

The officers were shot around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Brook Street as residents took to the city’s streets to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Courier-Journal Reported. Federal authorities confirmed the shooting and have arrived to aid in the investigation. “The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation,” the FBI’s Louisville branch tweeted. (NY Post)

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. September 24, 2020 Multiple Louisville police officers shot.

I see the system won’t fight for you, so WE gotta fight for you 🙏🏾#BreonnaTaylor — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Big Sean and Kash Doll Disgusted In Grand Jury

After the Kentucky grand jury announced its decision not to charge all three officers connected to Taylor’s death, Detroit rappers Big Sean and Kash Doll went to their social media pages to share their shock. Kash reposted a message from the NAACP acknowledging justice for Breonna not happening today.

Breonna Taylor Officer Charged

A Kentucky grand jury indicted former cop Brett Hankison for his extreme indifference to human life during the fatal March 2020 shooting when he fired his gun into three apartments. However, none of the counts are directly linked to Taylor’s death.

The grand jury presented its findings before Judge Annie O’Connell, and the hearing was broadcast remotely. The attorney general’s office asked that a warrant be issued and that Hankison be held in lieu of $15,000 cash bond. Grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence; only whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges. Typically, they hear only from the police and prosecutors to make that determination. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a middle-of-the night raid on her apartment on March 13. Three officers fired their weapons: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison. (WFPL)

Folks have gathered at 6th and Jefferson for a peaceful direct action training in anticipation of the Attorney Generals decision regarding charges for the officers who killed Breonna Taylor. Its tense but speakers say they want to make sure everyone stays safe. pic.twitter.com/OoA9UK2ZMe — Jared Bennett (@jaredtbennett) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor Case Decision Sparks State Of Emergency

This week, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency after the local police department called for it on Monday. The huge decision reportedly allowed Fischer to exercise emergency powers including curfews, restrictions and hired services needed as a result of today’s grand jury decision.

Fischer also announced Tuesday an executive order restricting access to five downtown parking garages and banning on-street parking in order to “provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.” (WLKY News)

I want to provide an update as we await the @kyoag’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. Thanks to the people of Louisville for your patience, your compassion and your faith in each other and the future of our city. https://t.co/c6wyzn06cI — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 22, 2020